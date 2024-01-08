Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.63. 94,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.