Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 114,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,682. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

