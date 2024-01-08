Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.87. 49,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $209.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

