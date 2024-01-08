Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 764,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,799. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.