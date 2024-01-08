Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73,270 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.8 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,586. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.