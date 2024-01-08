Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

