Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.80

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €43.80 ($48.13) and last traded at €43.70 ($48.02), with a volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.70 ($48.02).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.11.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

