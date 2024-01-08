DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.32% of DocGo worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 637,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.