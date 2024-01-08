Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

