Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.29.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.03 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average is $378.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.