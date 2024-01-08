Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.25. 101,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 170,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

