Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 74,511 shares.The stock last traded at $49.19 and had previously closed at $51.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.