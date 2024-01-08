Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 109.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.80. 890,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

