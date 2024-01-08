Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.09. 675,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

