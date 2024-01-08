Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.