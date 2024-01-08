Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of LON DUKE traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 32.37 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 834,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.26. The company has a market capitalization of £134.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,079.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

