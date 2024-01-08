Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Duke Royalty Stock Down 1.9 %
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
