Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.14. 1,343,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,357. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.