Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.29 on Monday, hitting $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 234,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,709. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

