Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

