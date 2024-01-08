Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,588. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

