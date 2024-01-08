Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CDW comprises 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
CDW stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.02. 482,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $229.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.90. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
