Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $549.26. 270,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.62. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

