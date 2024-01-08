Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.22. The company had a trading volume of 679,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,350. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

