Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.35. 231,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,567. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

