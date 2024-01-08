Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on LH
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.35. 231,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,567. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratory Co. of America
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.