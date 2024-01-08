Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $59.39. 4,969,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,915. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.