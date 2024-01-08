Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.24. 2,393,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,973. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

