Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,115. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

