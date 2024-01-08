Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

