Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 400,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,311. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

