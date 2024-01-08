Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $206.29. The stock had a trading volume of 514,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
