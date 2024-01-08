Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,743,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,310,359. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

