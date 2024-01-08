Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. 9,510,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,754,094. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

