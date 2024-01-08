Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

CL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. 2,172,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,196. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

