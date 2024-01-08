Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Shell by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,161. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

