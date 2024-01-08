Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

