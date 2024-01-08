Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.78% of Dynatrace worth $106,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

