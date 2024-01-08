Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.78% of Dynatrace worth $106,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.2 %
DT stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Apple stock at a crossroads, is now the time to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.