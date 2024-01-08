Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CMO Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 4,536,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,488. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

