Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 6%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 454,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,494,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,993 over the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.