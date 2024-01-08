Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) PT Raised to $56.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 36.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

