Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

EYE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.27). 125,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,070. The stock has a market cap of £144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,300.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 517.84.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

