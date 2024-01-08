Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 248,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,828. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

