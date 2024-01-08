Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECCC opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

