ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares lowered ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. The stock has a market cap of C$809.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.12%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 19.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

