Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Edison International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 802.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

