Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.80

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.67), with a volume of 152159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.80 ($1.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.77) to GBX 137 ($1.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Elementis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Elementis

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,840.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,408.12). 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Further Reading

