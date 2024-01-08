Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $610.73. The company had a trading volume of 463,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,471. The firm has a market cap of $579.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $636.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $587.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

