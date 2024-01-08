Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Declares GBX 5.30 Dividend

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Elixirr International Stock Performance
ELIX traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.65). 40,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The firm has a market cap of £283.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,222.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Elixirr International has a one year low of GBX 402 ($5.12) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.48).
About Elixirr International
