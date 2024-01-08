Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Declares GBX 5.30 Dividend

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Elixirr International Stock Performance

ELIX traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.65). 40,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The firm has a market cap of £283.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,222.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Elixirr International has a one year low of GBX 402 ($5.12) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.48).

Get Elixirr International alerts:

About Elixirr International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.