Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 75,033 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Rambus worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rambus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.21. 1,147,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

