Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 724,358 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 729,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.72. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

