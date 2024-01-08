Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 132,840 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,840 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.91% of Harmonic worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $12.79. 1,161,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,966. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

